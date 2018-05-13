Home Indiana Evansville First Graders At Caze Elementary Receive Education Essentials May 13th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

44News teamed up with Crane Credit Union to make sure students get all the education essentials. Before kids get out of school for the summer, they were gifted with all the things they need to finish out the school year strong.

44News Morning Anchor Shelby Coates stopped Caze Elementary School in Evansville to give them the surprise. This is the first time they surprised first graders in Mr. Jeremy Buente’s class.

Mr. Buente explained by the end of the school year, his students are really in need of new headphones to use tables for test taking. Mr. Buente explained “at the end of the year we have four glue sticks we’re sharing with 23 kids. so they all take turns sharing. As the school year ends, we used a lot of our supplies. We had new kids come in. So having these supplies will really help these kids keep learning even until the last day.” His class needed other items like markers and crayons so that students could complete their school work

Crane Credit Union dedicated their time and resources to helping 44News help support these students. Michael Hostetler with Crane Credit Union expressed “it’s very satisfying. we take some time out of our day to go shop. and it’s real easy for us and it’s a part of what we do. And to just know that it’s appreciated so much by the kids and the teachers, it makes it all worth while.”

Mr. Jeremy Buente expressed he has never seen students this excited ever.

