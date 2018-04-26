The Historic Flash Flooding of April 28, 1996 (& Overall 27-30th Flooding Event)

April 28, 1996, flooding rains fell as torrential t’storms trained north of a warm front separating 60-62 north of the Ohio River to mid 80s south of the Ohio River. The really historic rainfall occurred just south of I-64.

7.25” fell in 24 hours, (record rainfall for 24-hour period in Evansville), including 6.09” in a calendar day officially at Evansville (observation site Evansville Regional Airport). From 7 a.m. on April 28 to 7 a.m. on April 29, 8.79” rain fell 4 miles north of McCutchanville. 5.47” fell in the same period at the Evansville Museum.

April 27-30 totals included: 9.35” 4 Miles North of McCutchville….7.96” Evansville Regional Airport….6.89” Evansville Museum.

Spring to early summer was incredibly wet in 1996. In looking at my weather records I took as a high schooler at Odon (northern Daviess County, Indiana), I see that April 1996 saw 10.96″ of rainfall. I remember leaving for state FFA convention & watching fields being worked & planted around water & mud holes….in JUNE!

My rain gauge at Odon measured 3.85″ April 27-30 with nearly all of that falling on April 28.

24-HOUR 27-30TH

Boonville 5.65” 7.09”

Rockport 3.20” 3.84”

St. Meinrad 4.29” 5.58”

Poseyville 8.07” 8.28”

JT Myers Dam 4.32” 6.85”

Mt. Vernon 7.40” 7.62”

Petersburg 3.40” 3.79”

Stendal 2.50” 3.97”

Cannelton 1.26” 2.30”

Tell City 1.92” 3.11”

Crane 2.00” 2.95”

5 Miles South of Shoals 3.22” 3.60”

Williams 3.39” 3.89”

Freelandville 3.14” 3.26”

Vincennes 2.80” 2.98”

Princeton 3.07” 4.35”

Dubois 5.66” 6.51”

Jasper 6.26” 6.86”

Washington 1.78” 3.42”

Carmi 7.92” 8.13”

6 Miles Northwest of Carmi 7.96” 8.01”

2 Miles South of Cisne 4.49” 4.54”

Fairfield 3.49” 4.49”

Mt. Carmel 3.93” 4.31”

Harrisburg 5.75” 5.87”

Olney 1.90” 3.49”

McLeansboro 7.33” 7.71”

Old Shawneetown 3.40” 3.55”

Albion 4.50” 5.62”

24-HOUR 28TH-1ST

Providence 2.61” 4.64”

Sebree 1.72” 2.38”

Beaver Dam 1.20” 1.48”

Buford 0.72” 1.58”

Dundee 0.98” 1.73”

Rochester 1.40” 1.80”

Belton 0.72” 1.44”

Paradise 1.05” 1.61”

Calhoun 1.42” 2.27”

Dawson Springs 1.14” 2.23”

Madisonville 1.37” 2.20”

8 Miles SSW Henderson 2.92” 3.92”

Henderson 3.55” 7.95”

Owensboro 1.59” 2.78”

