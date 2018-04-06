To Warm You Up, Here Are the Hottest Starts to April

Some starts to April have been downright hot & extremely warm for the time of year. The top 6 most impressive “heat waves” to start April over 168 years for the Evansville area are: 1860, 1873, 1882, 1967, 2001 & 2010.

Early residents reported that the forests literally turned to summer in days & that the sky was a brilliant gold, as if “baked & cured by a brick kiln”. This was due to prairie fires to the west. 1873 was incredibly warm day & night with strong southerly winds & consistent summer heat over a period of 5 days including one day with a high of 87 & low 71. The high on April 23 was just 43 & there was a lack of consistent warmth until mid-May.

1882 saw a stretch of summery 80s with heat (88) in early April 1967 in a stretch of record warmth.

2001 also saw a literal green-up overnight on trees with lows as high as the lower 70s in early April. One memory that I have is farmers in northeastern Knox County planting corn & the corn reaching a high as past your ankle. I chanced it & planted some herbs & tomatoes because I was so antsy about the warmth & wanted to plant something (I had plenty I had planted & raised on my own in the greenhouse). The corn & my plants were wiped out by a mid-April freeze & dusting of snow.

2010 was another hot start to April; the likes not seen in some areas north of the area since 1882. Vegetation was highly advanced for the time of year, but thankfully a hard freeze did not occur & damage the foliated trees.

Notice the commonality of all of these years with unusual, record cold in the West, specifically the Four Corners & the record hear from Arkansas to Ohio & Pennsylvania. The surface CAPE anomaly from Ohio to Texas shows that a Bermuda high was pumping unseasonably hot, humid, unstable air northward on its periphery. It was this instability, combined with the deep trough in the West that led to lots of severe weather in mid-April in our region in 1882 & lots of severe weather late April & May 1860. 1882 April tornadoes in the Plains were significant. This is just a sampling.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments