The Two Late Season Snows/Icings of Spring 1850

3″ of snow was reported at Evansville, Henderson & Owensboro March 26, 1850 as a late-season, apparent clipper-type system, impacted the area. As seen with multiple clipper/clipper-like systems in March 2018 that have blown up into 4 consecutive Nor’Easters, this metamorphosis is apparent with this system. However, unlike the four Nor’Easters in March 2018, this system looks as if it reformed & strengthened rapidly off the coast of North Carolina & Virginia, then skirted out to sea. This may have been due to strong blocking ridge over New England/eastern Canada.

There is strong evidence to suggest very intense frontagenetical banding with the clipper, as a blinding snow storm was reported from northern Missouri. 6″ fell north of Columbia. Strong winds were reported North Carolina to New York City area with 9-12″ of snowfall around Richmond to Petersburg, Virginia. 2″ was measured in Washington D.C. & Baltimore, while 5″ fell in New York City. 1″ of snow was measured in Pickens County, South Carolina with 1″ at Fayetteville, followed by a damaging frost & freeze to foliated/blossomed fruit trees. The snow cut-off was apparently very tight, as modern-day northeast West Virginia recorded 1″, but far southern Pennsylvania saw nothing. Nothing fell at Cincinnati or College Hill, Ohio, nor Lexington, Kentucky.

Cold proceeded the snow as the high in the Evansville & Owensboro area was just 35 on March 27, while an observation site just south of Cincinnati (Newport, Kentucky) saw the worst of the cold produce a high/low combo of 32/22 on March 25, followed by 36/30 on the 26th. A high of 48 returned on the 29th & 70 on April 2. In the Tri-State, after a minimum of 18, the temperature rose to 73 on April 2. This, after 72 & t’storms (1.6″ diameter hail at Owensboro) on March 17, then colder weather. Mr. Joseph Thomas’ diary from Owensboro reads:

[March 1850] 26, ice three inches deep; 27, 28, thick ice; 29-31, more spring-like.

It may have been “more spring-like” to end March & go into April, but Evansville failed to get to 70 April 4-21! This, after that bout of ice & snow on April 14 with a high of just 40 with a low of 29! Talk about a raw spring! The first 80 was May 16.

