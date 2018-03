Home Kentucky Kentucky State Police Investigating Hopkins County Inmate’s Death March 26th, 2018 Melissa Greathouse Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are investigating after an inmate at the Hopkins County Jail passed away.

According to a news release, inmate Jordan D. Kirkwood was found unresponsive in the shower area of his cell around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 23. Medical staff began emergency treatment, and an ambulance took Kirkwood to Baptist Health Madisonville, where he died shortly before 8 p.m. the same night.

His cause of death is unknown.

