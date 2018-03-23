March 21, 1932 Tornado Outbreak (Part of March 21-22, 1932 Super Outbreak)

The Tri-State was at the northern edge of a historic, violent tornado outbreak in the southern U.S. March 21-22, 1932. Today, it remains the third deadliest tornado outbreak in U.S. history.

Widespread, extensive wind damage occurred from Union to Hopkins to Perry to Muhlenberg counties. Damage from the wind damage alone amounted to $3.5 million (inflation adjusted).

At least 4 tornadoes occurred in the Tri-State, killing two people, while “several” people were injured.

F2 (133-157 mph) Carrier Mills to West of Harrisburg: Tracking 6 miles, the tornado struck at 5 p.m., destroying a barn & eight homes. F2 (133-157 mph) Uniontown: Tracking about 1 mile (struck at 6:15 p.m.), this tornado ripped the roofs off a hotel, heavily damaged four businesses & 15 homes. Two people were killed on the second floor of the hotel. F2 (133-157 mph) Northeast Side of Evansville: Tracking 1 mile, the tornado struck simultaneously with the Uniontown tornado. A garage was obliterated, while four homes were pushed off their foundations. One home was completely unroofed, while a furniture store had its roof taken off. F3 (Near F4 strength) (158-206 mph) Southeast Pike County (4:30 p.m.): This was a strong tornado that completely swept away & obliterated a home (very little left), while four homes sustained major damage. Several people were injured in the 10-mile track. This same storm also produced a near F4 tornado that had an 11-mile track through Lawrence County, Indiana at 5:15 p.m. This tornado completely destroyed seven homes & a dozen barns. Three well-built homes showed evidence of damage very close to F4.

Interestingly, all four tornadoes in the Tri-State occurred near the center of the strengthening surface low:

