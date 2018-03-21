Tuesday’s Snow & the Last Significant Snowstorm On the First Day of Spring

Another pain-staking (forecasting-wise) spring snow affected the Tri-State March 20. Totals varied from little/nothing along & west of the Wabash to 1-3″ zone, followed by a northeastern/eastern corridor of 3-6″. 7.3″ was measured by a CoCoRaHs observer in far eastern Martin County.

The 1.8″ officially at Evansville Regional Airport made it the snowiest first day of spring in 168 years of records for the Evansville metro.

A major snowstorm overspread the area in the very early morning hours of March 19 & lasted until the early morning of March 20, accompaned by gusts up to 50 mph. Evansville Regional Airport measured sustained winds to 29 mph & gusts to 41 mph. Up to 15″ was measured in the Tri-State. Snowfall with this “Inside Runner” (comes out of the Gulf of Mexico & rides up west of the Appalachian peaks bringing the Ohio Valley/Eastern Corn Belt’s its heaviest snows…..Midwest version of a Nor’Easter) storm brought snow deep into the South with 8.7″ at Nashville, its 7th heaviest snowstorm on record.

The wind, in combination with the wet, gloppy nature of the snow caused many down trees & extensive damage to trees in Hoosier National Forest. Many areas lost power & stayed without power for up to 24 hours.

Drifts were up to 4′ deep.

Interestingly, March 19 was a rather pleasant, mild day with highs in the 50s & 60s.

Snow fell upon blooming daffodils, tulips, red maples, leafing crabapples & lilacs after considerably warm weather since late February.

I distinctly remember working up the garden soil & it worked up so well, was crumbly & a bit dry just the day prior…..as high & mid clouds increased & thickened. The wind was calm during the day, but with a drab, lumpy altostratus overcast in the evening, the winds rapidly increasing from the northeast & the temperatures fell. It began to feel completely different outside. After a spring-like morning & afternoon, the evening had a chilly, blustery feel.

The 1995-96 was know for significant snowstorms, blizzards in the eastern U.S. The great Blizzard of 1996 in the Mid-Atlantic & Northeast, the April Fool’s Day Snowstorm in the Northeast…..March 7-8, 1996 snow/ice storm….It was a long winter! Spring was chilly (after a period of mild, dry weather in late February) & quite raw, even in the Tri-State, into April.

