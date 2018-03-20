9:24 PM Weather Update

Rain/drizzle continues in Illinois, but it is snow farther eastward. After a temperature rise, temperatures are tending to fall again to around 32-34. So, snow is sticking better again.

More snow bands have been pivoting from the north & northeast as our upper low wobbles back to the west some. That said, more & more totals of +1″ have been reported Vanderburgh to Henderson counties & northeastward. The highest totals of widespread 1-3″ have been reported from Dubois, Perry, Spencer & Warrick counties. Another quick trace to 0.5″ is possible overnight.

Low temperatures will run near 32. Much of the accumulation will be on grassy & elevated surfaces with mainly wet pavement. However, do watch bridges & overpasses given those temperatures around that freezing mark with the lack of any energy/warmth from the sun.

After a few flurries, low clouds will eventually exit from west to east tomorrow, but highs will vary from only low 40s in the east to upper 40s in the Evansville area to around 50 to the low 50s over Illinois.

