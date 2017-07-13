$52,000 Seized During Traffic Stop in Hopkinsville

A traffic stop in Hopkinsville nets $52,000 in marijuana. 35-year-old Yariel Hernandez, of Hialeah, Florida and 39-year-old Reynaldo Licor, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, are charged with trafficking marijuana.

Kentucky State Police say a traffic stop was conducted when troopers say they saw a vehicle driven by Hernandez following another vehicle too closely.

During their investigation, troopers found 52.6 pounds of marijuana in several large canvas bags and a suitcase.

Troopers say the marijuana’s street value is about $52,000.

Hernandez is also charged with following another vehicle too closely.

