44News | Evansville, IN

$52,000 Seized During Traffic Stop in Hopkinsville

$52,000 Seized During Traffic Stop in Hopkinsville

July 13th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A traffic stop in Hopkinsville nets $52,000 in marijuana. 35-year-old Yariel Hernandez, of Hialeah, Florida and 39-year-old Reynaldo Licor, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, are charged with trafficking marijuana.

Kentucky State Police say a traffic stop was conducted when troopers say they saw a vehicle driven by Hernandez following another vehicle too closely.

During their investigation, troopers found 52.6 pounds of marijuana in several large canvas bags and a suitcase.

Troopers say the marijuana’s street value is about $52,000.

Hernandez is also charged with following another vehicle too closely.

Hopkinsville, KY (July 12, 2017) – A traffic stop conducted by a Kentucky State Trooper has resulted in the arrest of two males.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.