52 Hour Marathon: 7th Annual Evansville Startup Weekend Kicks Off

Depending on how you look at it, 52 hours could either be a long time or a very short period of time. For the want to be entrepreneurs and grizzled veterans of the start up world, these 52 hours will fly by, as they compete for the best idea at Evansville’s Startup Weekend.

Hundreds are participating in Evansville’s 7th Startup Weekend on USI’s campus. It’s a shark tank meets classroom event. Hundreds will get up and pitch their ideas to a panel of judges, but only 10 teams will move forward.

There are no losers at this weekend’s event. Those whose pitches do not make the cut are allowed to join the winning teams to gain valuable experience.

Ryan Loehrlein has won the event twice, so he’s no stranger to the entrepreneurial world. Both of his winning pitches are either businesses or soon to be businesses. He points to the inclusive nature of the event as one of the driving factors for his success.

