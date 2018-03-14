70s In the Forecast, But Some Battling to Get There

We are at a time of year when there can be massive temperature contrasts over a small area as spring fights northward & winter tries it’s best to sag back southward. Such will be the case this weekend. It specifically reminds me of a case in mid-March 2005 when it was 37 in Daviess County, Indiana after 1.5″ snow the night before & 75 at Madisonville & 56 at Evansville on a particular Saturday. It was a pain-staking forecast.

Clipper system will pass north & northeast of us tomorrow, bringing in warm front that will turn winds to the southwest. Highs will reach 58-68 with some areas of high/mid clouds increasing during the day with lots of sun. Southwest winds will run 10-25 mph. This, after mostly clear skies with 31-38 tonight, then rising to 33-43.

Tomorrow night, cold front will arrive & pass, then stall just south of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Showers will occur near & north of this front Friday with lots of clouds, chilly northeast winds at 10-20 mph & temperatures largely in the 40s. The temperatures will drop some in the afternoon. They may drop enough for some sleet & snow to mix in with the rain in our northern tier of counties (Clay, Richland, Lawrence, Knox, Daviess [IN] & Martin).

Friday night, showers are possible with some mix in the far north. As warm front moves northward a bit, temperatures will likely rise into the 50s over western Kentucky, but remain in the 30s & 40s elsewhere.

Saturday is a pain-staking forecast. The strong warm front will stall over the area & it is not exactly clear how far north it will get. South of it, widespread temperatures in the 70s will occur, even 80 in Tennessee. At this point, it appears that it may get as far north as a line from south of McLeansboro to near Uniontown to near Owensboro to southern Hancock counties. South of there, it will be all-out spring with sun appearing & 70-75. North of there, it will turn gray & cool very rapidly with temperatures in the 40s with some showers. We will monitor this. If the front does move just a hair northward, areas along & south of I-64 could be bathed in 70-75. Be prepared for the potential of radical changes in high temperature projections in the band bordering the Ohio River & I-64.

Front will hang up around the area Sunday with 50s to 70s north to south dominating (went with 66 Evansville) with a few showers/t’storms developing along/near the front late.

With 70s to 80 Monday possible, scattered showers & t’storms are likely. A couple isolated severe t’storms cannot be ruled out over western Kentucky, per current analysis. Some locally-heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out, if current trends hold.

Shot of colder air will punch in Tuesday PM-Wednesday (with 20s to 30s at night), followed by 70s & potential of even some severe t’storms late next week, along with heavy rainfall.

