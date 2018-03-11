Rapid Transition to Snow Underway In Parts of Area

Temperatures continue to fall & a rapid transition from rain to snow is underway as dynamic cooling with the upper low kicks in at the heart of the Tri-State. Areas that are still seeing light precipitation & less dynamic cooling are still in rain, like Fairfield & Carmi, as well as Henderson with 37-38. However, Evansville is 33 & all snow with accumulation currently. Huntingburg is just virga (rain/snow not reaching ground) with 40. It is snowing heavily in northern Dubois County, however with grass white around Kellerville & Dubois.

This is a complicated, tedious forecast………..

Moderate to heavy wind-driven wet snow will continue to pivot through area as upper low spins east-southeastward through the day & into tonight. On the northern edge of this, it may stay as all light rain, due to lack of dynamic cooling.

Strong north to northeast winds of +30 mph at times will plaster the snow agains all surfaces facing north or northeast.

Intense snow banding will result in locally-high rates & in those narrow intense bands, isolated thundersnow is possible.

Latest guidance & current trends suggest localized 1″ or less amounts in the north with 1-3″ along & south of I-64 (with isolated +3″ amounts). However, 3-5″ will tend to occur as a general rule over western Kentucky.

There will be some narrow bands where up to 9″ may occur in western Kentucky. Some areas there will see downed tree limbs from the weight of the heavy, wet snow, combined with the strong winds. In areas where the snow is heaviest, roads (even main roads) may become completely snow-covered in pretty deep snow. At this point, the main area that the intense may concentrate (to get up to 9″) would be Hancock, Ohio to McLean, northern Hopkins, Muhlenberg & perhaps southern Webster counties. It looks as if the most-intense lift & the best potential of thundersnow may set up there.

Overall, there will be quite a bit of local variation in totals with these banding & convective features in the snow.

Temperatures tonight will drop to 29-32, followed by near 40 to the 40s tomorrow.

6 p.m. projection:

