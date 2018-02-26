Some of the Wettest February Weather On Record….

Saturday was the second wettest February day on record in 168 years of record-keeping in the Evansville metro area.

February 2018 is also now the wettest on record for the Evansville area back to 1850:

Deadly tornadoes struck areas from southeastern Oklahoma, through western Kentucky to the Cincinnati area in Ohio Saturday evening. 9 were injured in Christian County, Kentucky by solid EF2, while EF2 in Logan County, Kentucky killed 1 person. Another fatality occurred in Arkansas & multiple injuries occurred with tornado near Clarksville, Tennessee.

The only severe weather report here was from Owensville, Gibson County, where limbs & trees were downed by wind gusts of +60 mph. There was a measured gust of 50 mph near Mt. Carmel & a few other gusts +40 mph.

30 miles would have made a big difference here. With so, so much rainfall all day in our area, the rain-cooled air appeared to have forced warm front south & kept it near our far southern fringe all day. This kept most of the storms in the line a bit elevated atop a layer of cooler, more stable near the ground here, limiting overall severe weather here.

Rainfall totals February 20-25:

Significant river flooding will continue into next week & another 1-2″ of total rainfall is possible Wednesday-Thursday morning in two main rounds of rainfall.

This will only prolong crests, but should not cause additional major rises in flood waters. However, it may cause areas of flash flooding.

This, after some fog & 30s tonight, the some increasing clouds & near 64 tomorrow. Rain is likely Wednesday morning-midday, then break, then another round with even some t’storms Wednesday night-Thursday morning. After near 62 Wednesday & 66 early Thursday morning, temperatures will fall in the afternoon with very strong, gusty winds of 30-40 mph. Looks like the severe weather threat will reside just south of the area Wednesday night-Thursday morning, but we will monitor.

Highs Friday will only run in the 40s with windy conditions.

