50th Annual Bowl for Kids Sake Raises Money for Children in the Tri-State

A bowling fundraiser in Evansville is raising money to help mentor children in the Tri-State.

Dozens of folks bowled to help the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana organization strike their fundraising goal.

The 50th anniversary fundraiser was held at the Franklin Lanes.

“Bowl for kids sake” teams hoped to raise 300 dollars each to contribute to the organization’s goal of supporting children facing adversity with strong, professionally reported relationships.

SOT

“You know there are so many good organizations in Evansville and this is certainly one of those, probably one of the top organizations and it’s just gonna mean a lot to them. I think this is maybe one of their biggest fund raisers of the year. So if we can spend an hour helping an organization like this that means a lot to the community to raise this money then I will be here every year,” says Ron Romain.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana serves children in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Perry, Spencer, and Gibson counties in southwest Indiana, and Henderson county in Kentucky.

