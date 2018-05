Home Kentucky $50K Worth of Meth Seized in Drug Bust May 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

About $50,000 worth of meth is off the streets of Greenville, Kentucky.

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Detectives served a search warrant at a home on West Main Cross.

They seized a large amount of suspected crystal meth and about $6,500 in cash.

The sheriff’s office says charges are expected soon.

Names of the people involved have yet to be released.

