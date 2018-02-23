We have had two days in the 70s at Evansville this February. Looking back at all Februarys with two or more Februarys in the Evansville area since 1850 shows that every March afterward saw at least a trace of snow. Some years saw snow in March & April & 1857 even saw snow in May!

45% of those years saw 1″ or greater snowfall in March to even April (that one May in ’57) period.

We are not finished with winter! Latest data suggests more lows in the upper teens & lower 20s, highs in the 30s & 40s & some snow in early March!

Typically, the last 20-degree low is in early March for a good chunk of the Tri-State. The last 24 is usually in mid- to late-March. The last 28 is usually the end of March to early April.

The trend is for more winter-like weather in early March!

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.



