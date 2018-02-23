The Tri-State Weather Low-Down

Up to 6″ of rainfall has occurred since Tuesday night over W. KY with overall totals 2-6″ over the Tri-State. Another 1-3″ with isolated +3″ amounts is expected through Saturday night.

“Major” river flooding will occur on parts of the White & Wabash Rivers with levels approaching 2008/2011 levels in places. The 6th highest Ohio River level on record is expected at Shawneetown. The Patoka River at Princeton is expected to reach within 0.5′ of “Major Flood”.

These crests will tend to occur next week, especially late in the week.

Severe weather is possible Saturday evening-night 6 PM to 2 AM. A couple/few brief EF0 to low-end EF2 tornadoes are possible with some scattered severe gusts.

There is a risk of a couple strong tornadoes (EF3s) in Arkansas to far southeastern Missouri & western Tennessee. We need to strictly monitor new data coming in & make sure this threat does not migrate northeastward. There high-end-type Enhanced Risk severe threat conditions are forecast.

Sunday-Tuesday look GREAT! Lots of sun will dominate with some foggy, chilly mornings & warm afternoons. Highs in the 50s to 60s are likely.

More rain (0.75-1.50″) is possible late Wednesday to Thursday morning. Severe weather threat may return Wednesday night-Thursday morning for part of the area.

Sharply colder weather will arrive after that. Stretch of BELOW-NORMAL TEMPERATURES will dominate March 2-10 with even some snow possible.

SEVERE THREAT SATURDAY EVENING-NIGHT 6 PM-2 AM:

PROJECTED ADDITIONAL RAINFALL THIS EVENING-SATURDAY NIGHT:

PROJECTED RIVER CRESTS BY LATE NEXT WEEK:

