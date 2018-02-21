Latest On Flooding Threat (& Potential of Weekend Severe Weather)

THE PAST 1.5 DAYS:

Yesterday morning’s low temperature of 65 degrees was the warmest February low temperature in 168 years of recordkeeping in the Evansville area. It beat the former warmest February low of 63 set in 1954.

Yesterday’s official high of 76 at Evansville Regional Airport broke the daily record high of 75 set in 2016. This was just 3 degrees from the all-time February high temperature of 79 set in 1962 & 2017. Dozens of cities had their all-time February high exceeded yesterday including Indianapolis (77).

This has been a winter of EXTREMES, from record freezing duration & depth to record duration of such cold without snowfall to sudden change to extreme warmth. It was -38 in Wyoming & Montana with ice storm to nearly the Mexican border in Texas & 21 at Napa, CA, 28 at San Francisco’s Half Moon Bay, 33 at San Diego’s Brown Field Airport, 35 at Burbank, California & 35 at Santa Barbara. However, Baton Rouge, LA hit 88, Jackson, MS 85, Madisonville, KY 81, 84 Huntsville, AL. Today it is 81 in the New York City area & as high as 77 in Vermont. This is beyond any normal record-breaking event, but extreme & historical to be that warm that far to the North. Only March 2012 bears resemblance to the extreme nature of such warmth.

SO FAR:

After gusty broken line of t’storms with some gusts 40-50 mph last night it has been widespread light to moderate rainfall since.

Up to 1.81″ of rainfall has already fallen in the Tri-State with 1.24″ in downtown Evansville so far today. Doppler estimates of 2″ are showing up in parts of northern Wayne to Clay counties.

Other totals since last night:

1.81″ Wayne City

1.60″ Ridgway

1.53″ Harrisburg

1.49″ Fairfield

1.24″ Decker

1.20″ Flora

0.86″ Livermore

0.85″ Dubois

0.79″ Owensboro

TONIGHT:

Steady rain that will pick up in intensity this evening into the overnight before subsiding, then exiting tomorrow morning. Temperatures will rise from around 40 to 47 late as wind goes from NW to NE.

TOMORROW-FRIDAY MORNING:

Gray with much of the day 45-50, before rising to 50-55 later tomorrow evening. A band of heavy rainfall & t’storms will arrive late in the evening & last into the overnight. A quick 1-3″ of rainfall is possible, which will lead to flash flooding late Thursday night-Friday morning. There may be some flooding issues Friday morning.

Temperatures will rise Friday overnight to 59-66 by Friday morning as winds go to the S.

FRIDAY:

The heaviest rainfall will exit Friday morning, but areas of drizzle, fog & rain will occur all of Friday. After highs of 59-66 early, temperatures will fall from 50-58 in the afternoon as the wind turns to the E & NE.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Another round of rainfall with some t’storms will pass Friday night-Saturday morning. 0.60-1.50″ is possible with flash flooding potential. Temperatures will rise Friday night from 48-55 to 58-66 by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY-SATURDAY NIGHT:

Rain will diminish Saturday, followed by a windy, warm, mostly cloudy afternoon with highs 66-74. A line of t’storms with torrential rainfall will pass during the evening, followed by steady rainfall overnight. 1-2″ of rainfall is possible with flash flooding potential.

Some severe weather is possible with the line of t’storms in the evening, especially over western Kentucky.

Including what we have already received, 3-9″ of rainfall will occur by Saturday with flash flooding transitioning to widespread significant river flooding episode. I think crests on some area rivers may reach in the top 8, resulting in the “historic” wording being used. Not all river crests will reach the top 8, but some will.

SUNDAY:

Any rainfall will be completely gone by dawn with sunshine & some clouds for the day, windy conditions from the W & NW & highs of 50-60.

MONDAY-TUESDAY:

This days look beautiful with lots of sunshine after some frost & fog in the morning.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY:

Clouds & rain return Wednesday-Thursday morning with potential of 0.50-1″ of additional rainfall.

