Could We Tie The All-Time February Record For the Second Year In a Row?

The warmest February high temperature on record for the Evansville area was 79 in 2017 & 1962. If we can really increase the time the sun is out on Tuesday, we have the potential to hit that mark. Should that occur, it would be the second consecutive year where we tied an all-time high temperature for the month of February. Such a record in consecutive years is extremely rare. Temperatures will be widespread in the 73-78 range regardless with the potential of 75-82 should there be much more sunshine than expected.

WARMEST FEBRUARY HIGH TEMPERATURES ON RECORD IN THE EVANSVILLE AREA 1850-2018:

79 February 13, 1962; February 24, 2017 78 February 10, 1887 77 February 4, 1962; February 29, 1972; February 23, 1985; February 27, 1996 76 February 23, 1982; February 25, 2000 75 February 28, 1861; February 28, 1918; February 25, 1996; February 11, 1999; February 20, 2016

Also, we have already hit 72 once this month & will hit the 70s tomorrow & Tuesday. This would make at least three occurrences of 70s in February & two consecutive days in the 70s. Only 27% of the Februarys since 1850 get to 70 or higher in temperature. Only 5% of Februarys see consecutive days 70 or more. This would tie with third place (with many other years) that have had two consecutive days with highs getting to 70 or greater.

Chad Evans



