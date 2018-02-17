Layer of Dry Air Instrumental In Snow This Morning…..Fog Issues Tonight

That layer of dry air at a few thousand feet up has played a key role this morning on who is getting snow & who is getting rain & who is getting both. With the dry air & the precipitation falling through it, we have cooled from 36 to 32 at Evansville Regional Airport where it is all snow and the grass is whitened. However, it is reportedly all rain at the Henderson Airport. Owensboro is rain/snow mix with 38. Madisonville is all rain, as is much of western Kentucky, while much of southern Illinois is all snow. areas north of I-64 are now going all snow. Precipitation rates are leading to heavy snowfall rates, causing accumulation on roadways, despite relatively mild pavement temperatures.

The back edge of the precipitation is approaching I-57, so this main area of precipitation should all exit this afternoon. However, in areas that stay all snow or for snow much longer, around 1-2″ of wet, gloppy snow may accumulate. Following is main area of precipitation, the southerly winds should overcome the effects of the evaporative cooling, leading to areas of drizzle and patchy light rain late this afternoon-evening as temperatures rise to near 41. It is possible that the snow even ends as a bit of rain in areas that have been all snow.

The issue this evening tonight will become fog. The fog may become dense and last into tomorrow morning. With temperatures falling to around 32, watch for black ice with the fog tonight-early tomorrow morning.

We will not hit our high temperature of 59 Sunday until just before midnight as rain arrives. Sunday will feature a sky turning cloudy again after some sun (as the fog burns off) with much of the day in the 40s, then low 50s.

Chad Evans



