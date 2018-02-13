The Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to Early March

TODAY-FRIDAY: SURGE OF SPRING AND WET, WET PATTERN BEGINS

TODAY-THURSDAY MORNING………..

Gray, But Warmer with Periodic Rainfall Arriving (Some Locally-Heavy In Western Kentucky)……..

After the 40s to lower 50 today over the Tri-State with lots of clouds & some sun, periodic rain will arrive later tonight and last through tomorrow. A couple t’storms may mix in over western Kentucky. This will be mixed with areas of drizzle and fog. Temperatures tonight will run near 40 to the mid 40s. Much of tomorrow will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but temperatures will warm rather dramatically evening-overnight as rain tapers. We may get to 60 before midnight and wake up to around 61 Thursday morning. Winds will be on the the increase too….from the south and south-southwest. Rainfall totals for Wednesday should run 0.15-0.45″ north of the Ohio River. However, it appears that up to 1.25″ of rain may occur over parts of our western Kentucky counties. Totals should vary from 0.50″ near the Ohio River to 1-1.25″ totals as you get farther southward into our western Kentucky counties.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY………….

Locally-Heavy Rainfall with Localized Flooding, Then Areas of River Flooding Developing…….Sharply Colder Friday After Warmest Day Since December 4…….

Total Rainfall 1-3″ Wednesday-Friday Morning……..

On the leading edge of another surge of warm air, some scattered showers are possible Thursday morning in the area, but these should move northward and we should have many hours of completely dry weather, allowing us to warm up to highs of 64-70 with 68 in the Evansville area. Winds will be gusty from the south and south-southwest at 15-30 mph. Temperatures of 72-76 are possible in Missouri to as far east as western Illinois where some sun may appear. It may run nearly all day across central Indiana as a west to east-oriented band of rain straddles the front. This could cause the Wabash and White to rise. 1-1.25″ rains on wet soils may also cause flooding on the Green and Rough Rivers in western Kentucky by Thursday. However, more rain, some heavy, will occur Thursday night.

On the leading edge and tail end of the band of rain to our north Thursday, new line/band of locally-heavy rainfall and some t’storms will develop and migrate southward. This will slowly progress southward through the Tri-State Thursday night with locally-heavy rainfall and some t’storms. Rainfall totals of 0.75-1.75″ are possible.

Temperatures will crash early Friday morning from northwest to southeast as the rainfall slowly pulls away from 60s to 30s and 40s. Temperatures will likely fall slowly all day Friday. The cold may catch up to the departing rain to lead to a brief period of some rain/snow mix or just some snow in the morning.

SATURDAY-NEXT THURSDAY: ROLLERCOASTER OF SPRING SURGE #2 WITH LOCALLY-HEAVY RAINFALL, THEN SHARPLY COLDER

SATURDAY-NEXT THURSDAY…………

Locally-Heavy Rainfall with Localized Flooding, Then Areas of River Flooding with Spring Surge Early Next Week (Potential Severe Here or Nearby?)……Sharply Colder Afterward…..

It looks dry with 35-44 Saturday (after 20s in the morning), then 45-53 Sunday. A few showers are possible Sunday evening with some showers Monday.

Rainfall & t’storms are possible Tuesday with severe threat not that far away. After 64 Monday, highs Tuesday will run near 68. Locally-heavy rainfall is possible.

Sharply colder weather will follow.

MUCH COLDER WEATHER WITH SOME SNOW AND/OR ICE, THEN MUCH WARMER TO END FEBRUARY AND MOVE INTO MARCH

FEBRUARY 23-MARCH 5…………..

Wintry Is Not Finished………One Last Hurrah Is In Store Before Another Surge of Spring…..

With much colder weather, the potential is there for some snow and/or ice a time or two in late February before much warmer, spring-like weather arrives as we exit February and move into March.

