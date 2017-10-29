Home Indiana Evansville 500th Anniversary of Reformation Celebrated at Trinity Lutheran Church October 29th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

One of the most historic churches in Evansville celebrated the 500th anniversary of the Reformation while plenty of members of Trinity Lutheran Church gathered at the peaceful service in honor of its legacy It was a historic and spiritual moment for the Lutheran community. Hundreds of people from across the tri-state gathered to praise at the “Church of Mayors.”

Pastor Dave Wiist, says that members of the christian and lutheran faiths are expecting a membership decline over the next 15 years. This is mainly due to younger generations being less interested in religion than prior generations. Wiist says, “You see a lot of our congregations are struggling, just like families struggle but we have this good news that the Lord endures forever.”

In the past few years, the congregation has been dwindling down with about 30 to 50 people attending regular services. Pastor Dave Wiist says no matter how small the congregation currently is, he was proud to see many members of the lutheran community come out to gather on Sunday. Although many surrounding Lutheran churches are still finding ways to increase membership.

