Mild to Colder/More Ice, Back to Mild Then Rain

IT IS A BATTLE BETWEEN WINTER AND SPRING…….WINTER WILL WIN INITIALLY, THEN SPRING WINS NEXT WEEK!



Bitterly Cold Air Will Be In Place North of Area and Some Will Bleed In, Meanwhile Very Warm Weather Will Overspread the Southern U.S. and Try to Move Northward…….

The Set-Up Is There For Freezing Rain………

Today may be mild in the 50s to near 60 (in the south), but falling temperatures will occur Saturday once cold front passes during the pre-dawn hours.

Areas of rain will follow and this rain will change to freezing rain in our northwestern counties as cold, dense air bleeds in like molasses into the area, largely enhanced by the deep fresh snow pack to our north. At the same time, warm, moist air will be trying to move northward, overriding the cold. Trace amounts of icing are possible on elevated surfaces.

Temperatures will fall through the 40s to the 30s Saturday from northwest to southeast.

Saturday night-Sunday morning, a more substantial, potential large, solid area of rain will overspread the area, but as the cold air continue to bleed in from the north & northwest, the freezing line will continue to work eastward, likely reaching a line from Bristow to Owensboro to Hanson to Madisonville by Sunday morning. It appears that that may be as far south & southeastward as the freezing line gets. So, at this point, it appears that up to Sunday morning, all areas east & southeast of that line will see just plain cold rain.

However, widespread freezing rain will occur elsewhere. Most of this will occur Saturday night-Sunday morning.

The potential of up 0.1″ of ice accumulation is increasing. This accumulation would tend to be on trees, powerlines, cars & other elevated surfaces, not as much roadways. Bridges and overpasses may get ice accumulation as temperatures fall 28-32 in the freezing rain zone. East & southeast of that zone, temperatures will fall to 33-36.

The precipitation should pull away Sunday afternoon. As the depth of the cold air increases, the freezing rain may end as brief light sleet &/or snow will only trace amounts possible. Southeast and eastward, the cold rain may change to brief freezing rain to light sleet before ending.

BIG BOUNCE-BACK……SPRING-LIKE WEATHER………THEN COLDER



Above-Normal Temperatures…………Then Back to Winter Beyond Next Week……



Much warmer weather will return next week with eventual 50s & 60s. Some rain/thunder is possible Thursday with the warmer weather.

Sharply colder weather looks to follow.

