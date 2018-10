One lucky Evansville resident won big in last night’s Powerball drawing.

A $50,000 ticket was sold on October 24th at Chuckles Shell Food Mart at 1601 South Green River Road.

The numbers from that drawing are 3-21-45-53-56 and Powerball 22. One ticket worth $50,000 matched 4 out of 5 numbers and the Powerball number.

There was no winner in last night’s Hoosier Lottery drawing, with that jack pot up to an estimated $19.3 million.

