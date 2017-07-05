Home Indiana $5,000 Reward Offered in French Lick Murder Investigation July 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A reward is being offered for information about the death of a French Lick man last December. Investigators say there is a $5,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of who is responsible for the death of 66-year-old James Bryson.

Bryson was found dead on December 27, 2016 in the 11000 block of West County Road 50 South in French Lick. His family asked police to check on Bryson, and that’s when they discovered him.

Bryson was last seen on December 24th, three days prior to being found dead inside a residence.

Investigators and family members are asking for any information that could help solve this case.

If you have information, you are asked to call ISP Jasper Post at 1-812-482-1441.

