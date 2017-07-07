Power Outage In Owensboro Leaves 5,000 Without Service

Power outages have effected the Owensboro area.

Nearly 5,000 customers were without power after three Kenergy substations went down around 8 p.m.

Kenergy says it does have crews working on those substations to get them back online.

Most of the service has been restored except for the south side of Owensboro.

Kenergy is now working to return power to the remaining 948 members.

We’re told the outages were caused by transmission errors from Big Rivers Electric.

It was reported that energy should be returned back to the south side of Owensboro within 20 minutes.

