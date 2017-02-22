500 Festival Announces New Princesses

The Indianapolis 500 Festival Princess Program has announced its new princesses, including three from Southwestern Indiana.

The 33 women come from 13 colleges and universities and 22 cities and towns across Indiana.

North High School graduate Destiny Hibbs is a senior at Indiana University majoring in Human Biology. Mount Vernon graduate Jamie Rehm is a nursing major at Indiana University-Purdue University. Katie Krempp graduated from Jasper and majors in Nursing at Purdue University.

The selection was based upon communication skills, academic performance, and community involvement.

These women will serve as ambassadors, visiting hospitals, youth programs, and schools and will volunteer at Indianapolis 500 and Motor Speedway events.

