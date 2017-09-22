Home Indiana More Than 50 Pounds Of Pot Found After Traffic Accident In Posey Co. September 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

More than 50 pounds of marijuana is discovered after a man rear-ends another vehicle in Posey County. The accident happened around 5:20 a.m. at the Poseyville I-64 exit ramp.

Posey County Sheriff’s Deputies say 25-year-old Christopher Quiroz, of Dallas, Texas, rear-ended a vehicle, but during the investigation they say they became suspicious of Quiroz. That’s when they began a separate investigation into Quiroz.

Deputies found more than 50 pounds of marijuan with a street value of about $70,000 to $80,000 in Quiroz’s trunk.

Quiroz is charged with Dealing Marijuana, a refusal to submit to chemical testing, and traffic violations. He also has outstanding warrants out of Texas. He is being held in the Posey County Jail.

