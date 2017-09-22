44News | Evansville, IN

More Than 50 Pounds Of Pot Found After Traffic Accident In Posey Co.

More Than 50 Pounds Of Pot Found After Traffic Accident In Posey Co.

September 22nd, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

More than 50 pounds of marijuana is discovered after a man rear-ends another vehicle in Posey County. The accident happened around 5:20 a.m. at the Poseyville I-64 exit ramp.

Posey County Sheriff’s Deputies say 25-year-old Christopher Quiroz, of Dallas, Texas, rear-ended a vehicle, but during the investigation they say they became suspicious of Quiroz. That’s when they began a separate investigation into Quiroz.

Deputies found more than 50 pounds of marijuan with a street value of about $70,000 to $80,000 in Quiroz’s trunk.

Quiroz is charged with Dealing Marijuana, a refusal to submit to chemical testing, and traffic violations. He also has outstanding warrants out of Texas. He is being held in the Posey County Jail.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.