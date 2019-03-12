50 People Charged in College Admission Scam

Hollywood actors, including Felicity Huffman and Loria Loughlin as well as several chief executives, are among 50 people charged in a nationwide college admission cheating scam.

Federal authorities have also charged coaches in several schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown as well as the University of Southern California, Yale and Stanford.

According to the Department of Justice, those indicted are accused of having paid up to $6 million to get their children into the elite colleges.

Andrew Telling, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, says, “Overall today we have arrested three people who organized these scams two SAT or ACT exam administrators, one exam proctor, one college administrator, nine coaches at elite schools, and 33 parents who ho paid enormous sums to guarantee their children’s admissions to certain schools through the use of bribes and fake academic and athletic credentials.”

Officials say that in most cases the students did not know their admission was contingent on a bribe.

The 200 pages of charging documents were unsealed in Boston Federal Court.

