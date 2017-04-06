Home Indiana 5 Year Old Vincennes Boy Dies after Allegedly being Strangled by Father April 6th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

A 5-year-old Vincennes boy, reportedly strangled by his father, has died.

The Vincennes Police Department says the boy’s father called 911 to report he killed his son Tuesday.

The boy had survived for a couple of days and was listed in grave condition, but passed away Thursday morning. The boy’s father, James Baldwin called dispatchers and said he killed his son Tuesday.

When police got to the scene, they say they found the five-year-old unresponsive. Authorities say he was strangled.

The boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes and then airlifted to Riley in Indianapolis where he died.

Baldwin was arrested soon after authorities found his son. He faces charges for attempted murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says he is seeking life without the chance of parole in this case.

