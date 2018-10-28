Home Kentucky 5 Year Old Threatened For Dressing As Adolf Hitler October 28th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky, Owensboro

A father thinks that he and his children got a raw deal from some of the adults who gathered from the Trail of Treats event at the Owensboro Riverfront.

Bryan Goldbach says they were harassed because of their costumes, which he calls historical figures. Goldbach dressed as a Nazi SS solider, his son dressed as Adolph Hitler, and his daughter dressed in an “Eva” Braun Costume. Braun was the mistress and eventual wife of Hitler.

Goldbach says adults threatened his 5 year old son, but some good Samaritans intervened to help. Though some people may have been offended by the German uniforms, Goldbach says others dressed as murderers, devils, and serial kills. He says threatening a child can’t be tolerated.

