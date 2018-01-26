5 Things: Strange Spouses

It’s National Spouse Day!

To celebrate those who have tied the knot and made the vow, ’til death do us part, I’ve gone deep into the internet to find five married “couples” you didn’t know about.

We’re filing into the chapel with number one.

You’ve heard of fantasy weddings, but what about a fantasy bride?

Japanese groom, Sal9000, yes that’s an alias, stepped up from imaginary friend to imaginary wife!

He married a computer game character named Nene Anegasaki, from the Nintendo DS virtual dating game “Love Plus”, in his fantasy wedding in 2009.

Does this mean he’s mastered the concept of internet dating?

The wedding march playing means we’re at number two.

Every marriage has its ups and downs but Amy Wolfe, from New York, can expect more than most after she tied the knot with a fairground ride.

Gives new meaning to the term “a roller coaster relationship”.



Incredibly the ride, called 1001 Nacht, in Pennsylvania was not Amy’s first inanimate love.

She had previously been in relationships with model spaceships, the Twin Towers…and a banister.

Here comes the bride, and number three.

According to Whitney Houston, learning to love yourself is the greatest love of all.

But Liu Ye took that message a little too literally and married himself on New Years Day in 2007.

The 44 year old, who admits he is “a little narcissistic”, swapped vows with a cardboard cut-out of himself wearing a red dress to express his dissatisfaction with reality …

By which I assume he means the fact that he couldn’t get a real bride.

Exchange rings, we’re at number four.

At seven foot four, weighing over three hundred and fifty pounds, and wearing size twenty seven shoes, Al Tomaini spent most of his life as a circus giant.

Obviously.

He was working with a circus at the Great Lakes Exposition in Chicago, in 1936, when he met his future wife, Jeanie Tomaini, known as the living half girl.

She was born without legs and was only 2 foot 5 inches tall.

Together they were billed as the world’s strangest married couple.

Again, obviously.

Seal the vows with a kiss, but number five is a pact sealed in blood.

Aro Draven and Lia Benninghoff share more than most couples, because every week they drink each other’s blood.

The pair met on a dating website, and it was love at first bite.

They even decided they wanted a gothic wedding to take place on Halloween.

Take that, “Twilight”.

People are weird…

