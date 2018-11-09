5 Things: Louisiana

It’s national Louisiana day…does anyone besides me find that strange?

You learned all about the Louisiana Purchase in Junior High, but what else do you know about the Cajun state?

Prepare to learn more about gator country with these strange and quirky facts about Louisiana.

Five things you didn’t know about Louisiana.

Raise your rocks glass for this first fact.

You may know that New Orleans is credited with creating America’s first cocktail, the Sazerac, but did you know that drive-through daiquiris are a reality in Louisiana?





Yep, you heard me correctly.

You can head to Daiquiri Express whenever you please and get some drinks to go, just leave the straw taped to the lid until you get home.

Fasten that safety belt, and look out for a hungry T Rex, we’re at number two.

Jazzland, a New Orleans summer destination closed in 2002 due to financial woes.

Six Flags soon swept in to buy the place, but Katrina helped shut it down for good just three years later.

The park’s destiny appeared set a playground for trespassing gators, bayou greenery and Reddit fodder.

And then the movie industry happened.

Over the past five years, Six Flags New Orleans has played host to a spate of big-budget movies, culminating in Jurassic World!

The film shot there for nine weeks, using the complex as the skeleton for the most densely populated sections of the movie’s titular park.

Grab your autograph book for this one.

We all know that Britney Spears was born in Louisiana, Kentwood’s museum even has an exhibit dedicated to her!

But did you know, the infamous Lil Wayne was born in Louisiana?

Or that when Nicolas Cage dies, he’ll be buried in a pyramid tomb that he had specially built for himself in a famous New Orleans graveyard?

Pinch the tail for number four.

Crawfish are so ubiquitous in Louisiana that the people of Louisiana even make crawfish jelly.

For serious.

And the crawfish capital of the world, Breaux Bridge, hosts an annual Crawfish Festival to celebrate all things crawfish.

They take craw-dads so seriously that a specific law was passed in Louisiana to penalize people who steal them.

So if you re planning a crawfish heist, maybe you should reconsider.

Hold your breath for good luck as we cross the bridge to number five.

Many know that the Manchac Swamp Bridge is the second longest water bridge in the world, however did you know that the bridge was constructed over a supposedly haunted swamp?

Hard to enjoy the nice long drive over the bridge when you re never really sure if the ghosts will let you make it across alive…

Bonus fact!

You know how we have counties?

They don’t in Louisiana.

They’re like, counties?

Psh, please.

Louisiana is all about its parishes .

I actually lived in Caddo Parish.

Louisiana is one of only two states in the U.S. that does not use the term counties to describe political subdivisions.

Did you know any of these?

