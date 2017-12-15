5 Things You Didn’t Know: Underdogs

Americans love a good underdog story, so much so that the third Friday in December is reserved for them!

And to celebrate, I’ve dragged the depths of the internet to tell you five underdog stories you haven’t heard.

Press play on the video to see who landed in prison as a teen, who lived in their van until their big break, who was BORN in prison, and more.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments