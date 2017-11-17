5 Things You Didn’t Know: Sundaes

It’s national sundae day!

Who doesn’t love the sweet treat covered in hot fudge, or strawberries?

To celebrate this unofficial holiday, we’re diving deep into the internet to uncover five things you didn’t know about sundaes.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments