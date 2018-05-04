5 Things You Didn’t Know About: Star Wars

It’s five fact Friday, and also May the fourth…

What better way to celebrate than with five things you didn’t know about that famous galaxy far, far away?

Five things you didn’t know about Star Wars.

Learn something you will.

Number one is all about Yoda.

Legendary muppeteer Frank Oz voiced Yoda and Jim Henson oversaw his creation, but he was built by a member of Lucasfilm.

So don’t expect to see him at Kermit’s holiday party.

According to the book The Making of Star Wars, George Lucas originally planned for Yoda to be played by an adorable monkey wearing a mask and carrying a cane.

And although he isn’t a monkey, Yoda’s species has never been named.

A mystery, it is.

Power up your light saber for number two.

The two Ewok films were wildly popular, even snagging an Emmy each, but, the word “Ewok” is never uttered by a character in the original trilogy.

Although, the species is identified in the script and closing credits.

And the adorable Ewok chatter is a combination of Tibetan and Nepalese.

I am not your father, but we are at number three.

David Prowse, the actor who portrayed Darth Vader in form, not voice, is banned from attending official Star Wars conventions because George Lucas finds him annoying.

Savage.

Number four has us saying, it’s gonna be me…or not.

Boy band ‘Nsync made a cameo in attack of the clones at the request of George Lucas’ daughter.

They were edited out of the final cut.

Bye, bye, bye.

I have a bad feeling about number five.

Do your friends tease you about your Star Wars collection?

Clap back with this.

The tiny South Pacific island of Niue accepts limited edition Star Wars collectible coins as legal tender.

May the fourth be with you.





