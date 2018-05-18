5 Things You Didn’t Know: Pizza

It’s #NationalPizzaPartyDay, and whether you’re a fan of deep dish, cracker thin crust, or that foldable New York style, I’m betting that these five facts about the tasty pie are ones that you didn’t know.

5 things you didn’t know about pizza.

Place your order, number one is all about the beginning.

The word pizza dates back to 997 AD and was used in different parts of central and southern Italy, and mainly by natives with little money.

Until the end of WWII, pizza was an Italian and Italian immigrant thing.

This changed when Allied troops stationed in Italy came to enjoy pizza along with other Italian foods.

Thank goodness!

Add some pineapple with number two.

Love that sweet Hawaiian pizza?

It’s not Hawaiian.

The ham and pineapple concoction was invented in 1962 by a native of Greece who ran a pizza place in Canada.

He doesn’t even go here!





Number three has pizza on the witness stand.

The Pizza Connection trial, not to be confused with The Rainbow Connection, became the longest running criminal jury trial in American history.

The almost two year ordeal prosecuted mafia members who were using pizza joints as a front for drug trafficking,

And ended with convictions of all but one of the 22 defendants.

Get high on pizza, not drugs.

Grab some tokens with that pie for number four.

Chuck E. Cheese, one of the most famous family friendly pizza chains was created by Nolan Bushnell, the co-founder of Atari, as a way to sell more video games.

I can’t decide if that’s exceptionally smart…or just plain greedy.

Number five has us like, crime fighting pizza?

Yep.

In 2008, a pizza delivery driver was confronted by some thieves, so the quick thinking driver threw the smoking hot pizza at them and escaped.

In 2014, a woman dialed 911 to report a burglary and sexual assault, but since the perp was still in her home?

She pretended to order a pizza.

The police figured out that something was up, and responded to the call.

Pizza to the rescue!

