5 Things You Didn’t Know: Memorial Day

Memorial Day…the day when we honor our fallen soldiers…we all know that this is the reason for the day, and that most of us will not have to work on the holiday.

But, did you know that Memorial Day wasn’t always on Monday?

Or that it was originally called “Decoration Day”?

We’re celebrating the upcoming holiday with five things you didn’t know about Memorial Day.





Five things you didn’t know about Memorial Day:

Number one.

Not everyone was super thrilled with the holiday.

Memorial Day was originally created to honor Union soldiers who died while fighting in the Civil War.

Because of this, southern states did not observe Memorial Day until after World War I, when the holiday was expanded to celebrate soldiers from all wars.

We all know that the red poppy is the traditional symbol of the holiday, but where did that tradition come from?

A WWI era John McCrae poem… In Flanders Fields .

“In Flanders fields the poppies blow

between the crosses, row on row,

that mark our place; and in the sky

the larks, still bravely singing, fly

scarce heard amid the guns below.”

The poppies in Flanders Fields is thought by some to refer to the blood stains from shallow graves where soldiers were buried.

Bonus fact!

In 1924, an artificial poppy factory was created in Pittsburgh, and employed veterans who needed work.

Number three.

National cemeteries have their own Memorial Day celebrations, but where did these national cemeteries come from?

The Civil War, which ended in the spring of 18-65, claimed more lives than any conflict in U.S. History and required the establishment of the country’s first national cemeteries.

By the late 1860s, Americans in various towns and cities had begun holding springtime tributes to these countless fallen soldiers, decorating their graves with flowers and reciting prayers.

And that is why the original unofficial holiday was known as Decorating Day.

Number four.

Calling Memorial Day a “national holiday” is a bit of a misnomer.

While there are 10 federal holidays created by Congress including Memorial Day they apply only to federal employees and the District of Columbia.

For the rest of us, our holidays were enacted state by state.

And finally number five.

The first official Memorial Day ceremony was James Garfield’s finest hour or maybe hour and a half.

Some five thousand people attended on a spring day which, The New York Times reported, was “somewhat too warm for comfort.”

The principal speaker was James A. Garfield, a Civil War General, Republican Congressman from Ohio and future President.

“I am oppressed with a sense of the impropriety of uttering words on this occasion,” Garfield began, and then continued to utter them.

“If silence is ever golden, it must be beside the graves of fifteen-thousand men, whose lives were more significant than speech, and whose death was a poem the music of which can never be sung.”

It went on like that for pages and pages.

