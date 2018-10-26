5 Things You Didn’t Know: Frankenstein

The last Friday of every October is set aside to celebrate a classic tale and its’ monster…it’s national Frankenstein day!

We all know that Frankenstein isn’t the name of the monster, but rather the name of the Doctor who created the beast.

But I’m betting that you don’t know these strange facts about Mary Shelley’s terrifying tale.

Five things you didn’t know about Frankenstein.





Button up your lab coat for number one.

Teen Mary Shelley, her husband Percy, and their friends Lord Byron and John Polidori loved ghost stories.

On a trip to Switzerland, Byron challenged the group to a competition…who could write the best phantasmagoria.

Mary won, and Frankenstein was published when she was just 20 years old.

Which leads us to number two.

Everyone involved in this competition died young!

Percy Shelley drowned in 1822.

Lord Byron died in 1824 of what was likely sepsis.

John Polidori committed suicide in 1821.

Mary made it out of the 1820s at least, but she died in 1851 of a brain tumor.

Is this a case of the macabre, or just coincidence?

It was the 19th century…

Everyone was dying all over the place.

Juice up the power on the machine for number three.

There have been dozens of Frankenstein movies, even a 1971 film with space aliens bringing two scientists back to life so they can revive Dracula and Frankenstein’s monster in order to terrorize the world.

But did you know that the first Frankenstein flick was produced by Thomas Edison?

The one-reel, 15-minute film of Frankenstein, released in 1910, is one of the first horror movies ever made.

It was thought lost until it was rediscovered in the 1950s.

Igor, steady the table, we’re at number four.

Mary says the idea for her novel came from a dream.

She had just lost her child, then her sister committed suicide, so it’s no surprise that she was having nightmares.

In the introduction to the 1831 edition, she wrote, “I saw the pale student of unhallowed arts kneeling beside the thing he had put together.

I saw the hideous phantasm of a man stretched out, and then, on the working of some powerful engine, show signs of life.”

Creepy.

We’re hitting the switches with number five.

The ultimate message of her most famous book is often missed.

What is the book about?

The dangers of playing God or the need to be good parents?

Shelley herself came from a strong family but also an unconventional one.

Mary’s mother died a few weeks after her daughter’s birth and Mary had an overly dependent, and sometimes strained, relationship with her father.

Lesson here?

Don’t steal your kids’ candy.

Did you know any of these?

