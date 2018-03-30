5 Things You Didn’t Know About: Crayons

Who doesn’t love crayons?

The popular coloring tool’s National Day is tomorrow, and to celebrate, we’re giving you five colorful facts you didn’t know about crayons.

And BONUS: Our Spring Break Star, Rondell Ross, joins me on this one!



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments