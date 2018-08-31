5 Things You Didn’t Know About Beards!

Next week we unofficially celebrate facial hair…but, it’s not just a beard.

No, that incredible mass of facial hair you so proudly wear is history, science, psychology, emotion and more all wrapped into one.

And to prove it, we’ve got five things you didn’t know about beards.

Wash the crumbs out, we’re handing out complements, or rather your guy friends are.

Most times, admiration for your beard will come from other men!

That’s right.





Once you grow out your beard, particularly if you have good genetics, most compliments will come to you from other guys.

Now, now, you’ll still get a good degree of positive remarks from women, as long as you keep it well-groomed.

But women don t notice beards as much as other men do.

Even though, growing one out takes courage, and they look charming as all get out.

Oil and condition that beard for great length, so you can compete with number two.

The world s longest beard ever was wait, how long?

All rise and give a hearty round of applause to Hans Langseth. The Norwegian American’s beard stretched to 5.33 meters (that’s 17-feet, 6-inches) in 1927, earning him the title of man with the longest beard ever.

Langseth’s beard eventually made its way to Washington, D.C., and was stored in the Smithsonian Institute in 1967.

Gross, but still…

Hans, we are not worthy.

Which leads us to number three…

How long would your beard grow if you stopped shaving forever?

Scientists and facial hair experts estimate that it would top out at 27 point 5 feet.

Would you tie it in a loop and throw it over your shoulder?

Number four has us fearing the beard…

There’s no question that beards exude confidence but they also strike terror into the hearts of some people.

Yes, there s even a phobia for beards.

People who have a fear of beards suffer from pogonophobia, and it’s often triggered by a variety of factors, such as a negative or traumatic event in the past with a bearded person.

For some, a beard comes off as untrustworthy and may trigger a phobic effect because it s associated with religious fanaticism, homelessness, or even uncleanliness.

And number five says that fear goes back to the time of Tsars.

Russian Tsar Peter the Great wasn’t all that great if you had a beard.

He preferred a clean-shaven population and imposed a tax of 100 rubles on anyone who had facial hair.

You also got a medallion, which served as a beard license.

Even with a medallion, there wasn’t any doubt how peter felt about your beard.

His inscription on the medallion read, “the beard is a useless burden”.

Savage.

