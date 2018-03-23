5 Thing You Didn’t Know About: J.R.R. Tolkien

He’s arguably one of the greatest writers of all time, and next Monday is his day…national Tolkien reading day!

And to celebrate the creator of hobbits, the one ring, and Gandalf, we have five things you didn’t know about J.R.R. Tolkien.





Five things you didn’t know about Tolkien.

Don’t put on the one ring to bind them, number one has us in battle.

Tolkien, like many young men at the time, went off to fight in World War I.

He was a Second Lieutenant and a Signaling Officer in the Lancashire Fusiliers and quite literally battled in the trenches!

While he fought honorably, before long he was confined to a hospital due to trench fever which gave him time to think about the war and greatly inspired the tone of his famous novels.

He lamented shortly after the war that all but one of his close friends had died.

Signal for a roc, we’re flying off to number two.

Tolkien’s work has been criticized as racist!

Critics point out that all of the characters are basically white, except for the irredeemably evil orcs.

But that’s utter bunk.

Before Lord of the Rings was published in Germany, the author was asked to prove he was of “pure lineage”…

His answer?

He sarcastically quipped that he regretted not having any Jewish ancestry, and that the notion of “racial purity” made him regret his German heritage.

And that’s what you call a mic drop.

Consult your Silmarillion, number three has us exploring languages.

Tolkien loved words and is credited as the inventor of five languages:

High and Low Elvish, the black speech of the servants of Mordor, Khuz-dul for Dwarves, and Ent Speak.

The author himself spoke English, Latin, German, French, Finnish, and even Old Norse!

My precious…we’re at number four.

When Tolkien was just a young teen, his mother Mabel died leaving him and his brother Hilary as orphans.

Her strict Catholic beliefs is the reason she willed the care of her children to a Catholic priest named Father Morgan.

Tolkien lived with his aunt at first, then boarded with a family named the Faulkners, but Father Morgan remained in charge of young Tolkien’s life until he graduated from college.

Catch a ride with an Ent, number five has us traveling.

Cars were a new thing in Tolkien’s time, but he loved them!

Unfortunately, he was considered a terror on the road, even yelling out when coming through an intersection, “charge them and they scatter”!

And scatter they did.

Luckily for pedestrians and drivers, he eventually became concerned about the environmental impact of automobiles and quit driving.

My precious…

Like all things Evansville? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments