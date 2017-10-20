5 Strange Crimes You Didn’t Know About

I love all the “National Holidays” like Apple Jack Day or Hug Someone Day, but this month is National Crime Prevention Month.

To celebrate our boys in blue who foil the bad guys, I’ve got five strange crimes you didn’t know about.

Press play and get ready to giggle!





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments