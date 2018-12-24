5 Strange Christmas Traditions You Didn’t Know About

To celebrate Christmas Eve, I’ve dug deep through the internet to find some Christmas customs you may not know about.

If gingerbread houses and Santa Claus aren’t your thing, consider some of these interesting traditions.

Drop the stocking and grab a bucket for this one.

A bucket of KFC!

In many Japanese homes Kentucky Fried Chicken is the main dish at Christmas.

Thanks to a lack of turkeys and smart marketing by KFC who began to promote fried chicken as a Christmas meal, with its long running “Kentucky for Christmas” campaign in 1974, eating KFC as at Christmas dinner time has since become a widely practiced custom in Japan.

The fried chicken is so popular you have to order weeks in advance for the holidays!

Forget the north pole, we’re headed to Greenland for number 2…

Tired of turkey?

Try Greenland’s top dish kiviak!

If you don’t like gross things…earmuffs.

To make kiviak you put up to 500 whole birds including feathers, beaks and all in a seal skin, which is then sewn up and sealed with grease. You put a large rock on top to keep the air content low and then you let the whole package sit for months.

When you open it up the auks are fermented and smell like stilton cheese and are quite tasty apparently.

It is also tradition in Greenland that on Christmas night the men look after the women, serving their food and coffee and stirring the meal for them.

That part sounds better than kiviak.

Number three has us asking, what has more legs than a reindeer but is part of Christmas in the Ukraine?

Spiders!

Spider webs in the house are typically considered at best, a nuisance, and at worst, a nightmare for the arachnophobic among us, but in Ukraine Christmas trees are often decorated with fake spider webs to usher in good luck.

The legend goes that a poverty stricken family went to bed on Christmas Eve despondent because they wouldn’t be able to decorate their tree.

Spiders heard the cries of the family, and took it upon themselves to adorn the tree with their webs.

On Christmas day, the strands turned to gold and silver, changing the family’s fortune forever.

Instead of silent night, we’re singing I got a brand new pair of roller skates for number 4.

As in many catholic countries, people go to mass during the holidays in Caracas, Venezuela.

The only difference is that there, they roller skate.

The streets are closed off in the early mornings between December 16th and December 24th, no cars or buses, just skaters on their way to church.

While Santa is jolly, number five is scary!

The Icelandic people are big fans of myths and hard work.

One famous Christmas character is the scary yule cat who eats children who haven’t worked hard enough.

Basically, if you have finished all your work before Christmas you get new clothes and you are safe.

The scary Icelandic yule cat only looks for the lazy ones in old clothes.

A good reason to go clothes shopping.

Our family tradition of eating chicken and dumplings on Christmas Eve seems so bland now…

Know any other strange holiday traditions?

