44News | Evansville, IN

5 Strange Board Games You Didn’t Know About

5 Strange Board Games You Didn’t Know About

November 3rd, 2017 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Facebook Twitter

This weekend is the “Extra Life 24 Hour Board Game Marathon” at the VFW on Wabash, and while I was wandering the internet to see what’s new in the gaming world, I discovered some very strange board games you didn’t know about.


The marathon benefits Riley Children’s Hospital.

Good luck, and happy gaming!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons

44News Entertainment Insider.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.