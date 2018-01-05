5 New Year Resolutions You Didn’t Know You Could Make

A new year means a new resolution, and if you’re tired of resolving to lose weight, exercise, quit smoking, or get a new job…

I’m giving you five new ideas for you to try this year!

Five new year resolutions you didn’t know you could make:

Number one, forget the weight loss, and have a food adventure!

Don’t do the food related bucket list thing, this new resolution has a twist.

Pick one type of food, and try it everywhere!

This resolution is not only tasty, but you’re also more likely to stick to it.

I recommend sushi…just not from the gas station.

Number two, make new friends and an impression at every party with this one, learn at least three jokes that never fail to land.

If you’re a fan of the inappropriate, make sure to have a PC option in your arsenal.

You don’t want to spark up a reputation as the comedian only to have nothing to say in front of your boss or significant other’s parents.

Here’s one…during their silver anniversary, a wife reminded her husband, “Do you remember when you proposed to me, I was so overwhelmed that I didn’t talk for an hour?”

The hubby replied: “Yes, honey, that was the happiest hour of my life.”

(That was bad…)

Return to your childhood with number three…learn something you never knew how to do as a kid!

It could be as simple and low commitment as picking up the yo-yo, but you’ll still have the gratification of mastering something new.

Try to ride a bike, take swimming lessons, or just stand in the mirror and do this…that’s how I learned.

Number four is all about celebrating you, because we all know that no one will ever name a drink after you, so do it yourself!

Experiment with bitters, vermouth, honey syrup, and liqueurs to level up your mixology game.

Perfect your perfect drink, and be able to serve it up at a moment’s notice when friends are over.

At my apartment, 20-18 is the year of the Gretchin Retox.

Secure your party prowess with number five.

Learn a party trick!

Whether it’s cards, juggling, how to turn a dollar bill into a fly shirt, or making a goat shadow puppet,

You’ll always be the one able to step in during a dull moment and get the party momentum going again,…you low-key hero.



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments