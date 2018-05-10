5 Arrests Made In Burglary Ring

Vanderburgh and Warrick County officers have arrested 5 individuals involved in the recent burglaries around the Tri-State.

The main targets in these burglaries were the elderly, who would be distracted by the burglars while their accomplices vandalized their homes. The main items stolen were money and jewelry.

The arrests were made on May 9th, after the suspects were located at Americas Best Value Inn, on the east side of Evansville.

“I’m really proud of the fact that we had these people apprehended in a week,” says Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Sheriff Wedding urges residents to stay vigilant, as this won’t be the last time these crimes will occur. He reminds community members to report suspicious activity, and to keep prized possessions in an obscure and secure location.

3 suspects are being held at the Vanderburgh County jail, 1 at Warrick County jail, and 1 juvenile is currently in custody.

