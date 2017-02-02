Home Indiana Evansville 4th Annual Gumbo Cook Off Coming to Franklin Street February 2nd, 2017 Bri Williams Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

In just a couple of weeks, you can stop by Franklin Street for great food and lots of gumbo.

It’s the 4th annual Gumbo Cook off, put on by the Franklin Street Events Association. The event takes place Saturday, February 18TH from 1PM until 4PM.

An armband is $20 and you can by them at Lamasco Bar and Grill and Thyme in the Kitchen. They’re also going green this year so they will be giving away keepsake bowls and asking guests to bring their own spoons.

