A traffic stop in Henderson leads to the arrest of a juvenile. The incident happened Saturday shortly after midnight when Henderson police approached the juvenile and the odor of marijuana could be detected.

Police searched the vehicle and found over 1 pound of marijuana and an estimated $4,000 worth of THC vape pods along with a sum of money and a scale.

The juvenile was arrested on the scene and sent to a juvenile detention center, but he was released with a warning.

