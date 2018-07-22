Home Indiana Evansville 4K Runners Stop In Evansville During Cross Country Run July 22nd, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

A group of 4K runners are making a cross country trek and stopping to rest in Evansville.

19 young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 are running 4,000 miles in 49 days. The 4K runners are a part of the Ulman Cancer Fund which provides services for those diagnosed with cancer.

The team, also known as Team Baltimore, has raised 130 thousand dollars towards the fund.

Kinsey Manchester, Co-Director of Team Baltimore says, “It’s really the effect running the miles has on people because it’s such a crazy feat to do by running across the country but it’s something that’s really inspiring and it’s kind of amazing that you’re pushing yourself and you know that this is really hard for you physically and mentally, but it doesn’t even come close to a cancer battle somebody might be facing.”

In Evansville for only two days, the Immanuel Lutheran Church is providing them with a place to stay and food to eat.

“Tonight we will host them with a big dinner and host them with a movie, Forrest Gump, and to have a bonfire and just have some good fellowship with them,” says Pam Wrucke, Church Congregation host.

Emma Sanning, 4K runner, knows first hand what it’s like to battle cancer at a young age. She says running has given her new founded strength.

“The first time I ran sixteen a few weeks ago is like the biggest moment because I just felt like finally my body was hitting new mile stones rather than like feeling weak or going through surgeries and it was like wow I can do this and I’ve done this,” says Sanning.

The team will be in Evansville for the next two days and plan on handing out care bags to local cancer patients. Team members say they may be young, but they are making a difference.

“For me this is just a public declaration to my family who was in the mourning process and to anyone whose gone through this before that there are people, specifically young adults who are out here that care about what they’re going through and been through,” says Isaac Flora, 4K runner. “And were taking action about it.”

The team will officially complete their journey August 4th in Baltimore, Maryland.

